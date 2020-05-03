WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear delivers Sunday COVID-19 briefing

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to deliver a briefing at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Beshear did not give a COVID-19 update on Saturday, but says there were 173 new cases and five deaths that day. He says as of Sunday, there were 80 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 5,130. One of those cases is unconfirmed. Beshear says there were no new deaths reported on Sunday, so the total number of deaths is 253.

So far, the state is reporting that 57,648 people have been tested and 1,892 have recovered from the virus.

Governor Beshear says there are spots available for drive-thru testing in Ashland, Louisville, Bowling Green and Lexington this week. You can sign up here.

The state also now has a list of locations around the state that are providing drive-thru testing. You can find that list here.

The governor says testing locations are having problems with people not showing up, and urges folks to make sure they go get tested if they sign up for it.