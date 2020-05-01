Gov. Beshear: 4,879 cases in Kentucky, 8 new deaths reported Friday

Governor Andy Beshear is delivering a briefing on cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Friday's briefing is being held at the state's emergency operations center in Frankfort instead of the capitol.

The governor reported new cases and deaths in the state. According to the governor, there are now 4,879 cases across the state. That's a rise of 177 cases from Thursday. He also reported 8 new COVID-related deaths. 1,752 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

The governor addressed unemployment early in the briefing, saying 3,075 additional March claims for unemployment have been resolved since Thursday. 24,840 remain from March, with 8,000 of those simply awaiting identity verification.

When asked about the unemployment claims during the briefing's Q&A period, the government responded, "Now we're past any glitch in the system. Now we're past any problem with the overall volume. Now we are to claims that we gotta fix something in. And there's a number of reasons that can be. About 8,000 of them we ought to be able to resolve because they're identity verification. In other words, we still need a couple of documents, and an email went out to help on that. So I hope we can get those 8,000 people off. Now the remaining, oh, I think it's 19 to 20 thousand, there are some real legitimate issues that we have to work through."

The governor also addressed increased testing in the state, saying more than 5,128 tests completed this week from Kroger drive-thru testing sites alone. Walgreen's in Lexington reported administering 848 tests in Lexington.

"What we're doing week-by-week right now compared to one month ago is the difference between night and day," says Governor Beshear.

The governor says he hopes to get up to 30,000 tests in a week. Testing will be available next week at Kroger drive-thru testing locations in Lexington, Louisville, Ashland and Bowling Green. Find more information here.

As testing ramps up, however, the governor says just under 400 people were no-shows at their testing. He's urging anyone who has signed up to be tested to be sure to make their appointment.

Gov. Beshear says on Friday afternoon the state put out its request for proposal, as mentioned earlier this week, for about 500 people to help with contact tracing and assist local health departments across the state.

Gov. Beshear also addressed the "Kentucky Freedom Rally," a demonstration scheduled for Saturday outside the capitol that aims to speed the state toward reopening.

"I hope that any demonstration is just done safely," said Governor Beshear, adding that he hasn't made decisions to be political or controversial, but only based on public health experts and advice. "I hope we've made all the right decisions - we've probably made a couple wrong decisions - but they've all been aimed at helping people," said the governor.

The governor also discussed church worship services. One of the dates for re opening is May 20th for houses of worship. He says services will have to have limited numbers of people and there needs to be more cleaning. He says they are working with a number of houses of worship on plans. He says the Baptist Convention has a good one.