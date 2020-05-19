Gov. Beshear reports 164 new cases, 20 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to give updates about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 164 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That brings the state’s total up to 8,069. He also reported 20 deaths, the most virus-related deaths reported in the commonwealth in one day. The death toll from COVID-19 in Kentucky is now 366.

Tuesday's announced deaths are out of Daviess, Logan, Edmonson, Campbell, Kenton, Allen, Warren, Jefferson, Boone, Adair and Breckinridge counties. The governor says seven of the deaths were from long-term care facilities.

Other numbers, per Gov. Beshear:



Total tested: 153,800



Ever hospitalized: 2,010

Currently: 443



Ever in ICU: 875

Currently: 269



Total recovered: 2,826 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 19, 2020

The governor says the COVID-19 testing partnership is also expanding and new testing sites are launching around the state.

Beshear announcing that testing partnership with Walmart will expand starting Friday.



New testing sites launching in:



Ashland

Bardstown

Bowling Green

Leitchfield

London

Paducah

Pikeville

Richmond



Register online at: https://t.co/nHObqjtjYk — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 19, 2020

Gov. Beshear also announced Tuesday more plans for businesses to reopen. On June 8, the governor says museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries and distilleries can reopen. He says more guidance on that is coming soon.

Childcare businesses are still set to reopen on June 15. He also said if summer camps can meet the childcare guidelines, they can also reopen. The governor says the state hopes to have more guidance on childcare by the end of the week.