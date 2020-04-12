Ky. COVID-19 numbers now 1,963 total cases, 97 total deaths, new partnership for testing announced

Governor Andy Beshear gave a briefing on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Easter Sunday.

Gov. Beshear announced Sunday there are now at least 1,963 total cases and 97 total deaths in Kentucky.

Saturday's state numbers were 1,840 total cases and 94 total deaths.

Beshear says the three new coronavirus-related deaths are from Jefferson, Hopkins and Pike counties.

Beshear says at 25,866 people have been tested in the state.

Beshear announced a new partnership with Kroger that will provide testing for up to 20,000 people statewide over the next five weeks. The first location will open Monday in Frankfort for healthcare workers, first responders, people 65 or older, and those who have a chronic health condition.

Kroger will test up to 250 people per day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The sign-up portal is online here.

Beshear says Kroger is not charging the state and the testing will be free for patients.

Beshear urges Kentuckians not to attend mass gatherings, and says if you do, you need to do go through a 14-day quarantine.