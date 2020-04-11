WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Saturday briefing on COVID-19

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced Saturday there are now at least 1,840 total cases and 94 total deaths in Kentucky.

Friday's numbers were 1,693 cases and 90 deaths.

Saturday's new cases are in Warren, Kenton, Boone, Christian, Daviess, Bullitt, Henderson, Jefferson, Fayette, Boyd, Caldwell, Campbell, Graves, Hardin, Hopkins, Shelby, Bracken, Butler, Calloway, Clark, Greenup, Jessamine, Laurel, McCracken, McCracken, Oldham, Pike, Whitley, Woodford, Barren, Grant, Jackson, McCreary, McLean, Mercer, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Rockcastle, Simpson, Union, Dare, Bath, Flemming, Gallatin, Grayson, Henry, Knott, Lyon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Ohio, Pulaski, Rowan, Scott, Spencer, Todd, Trimble and Webster counties.

The new coronavirus-related deaths are from Boone, Jefferson, Daviess and Pulaski county.