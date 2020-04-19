WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Sunday briefing on COVID-19 in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear has given his Sunday briefing on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

According to the governor, the number of cases on Sunday is now at 2,960 with 148 total deaths.

Gov. Beshear announces 273 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. That’s the highest single-day increase. The state’s total is now 2,960. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 19, 2020

Sunday’s four new coronavirus-related deaths are from Jackson, Jefferson, Hopkins and Graves counties. Beshear says 1,122 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Beshear says four new drive-thru testing sites will open up on Tuesday. Those sites will be in Madisonville, Pikeville, Somerset and Paducah. More information on sites and how to sign up can be found here.

Beshear emphasizes that there should not be any mass gatherings and social distancing measure should still be in place.

An update was given by the governor on long-term care facilities, which includes 33 new cases in residents, eight in staff, and four in deaths.