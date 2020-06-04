Gov. Beshear announces 295 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear's daily briefing on COVID-19 was delayed Wednesday in deference to services for George Floyd in Minnesota.

The governor reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 8 new deaths. That brings the state's total confirmed cases to 10,705, and the state's deaths attributable to the virus to 458.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from Gov. Beshear:



New cases: 295

Total cases: 10,705 (226 probable)



New deaths: 8

Total deaths: 458



Total tests: 262,714



Ever in hospital: 2,332

Now: 518



Ever in ICU: 954

Now: 67



Total recovered: 3,303 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) June 4, 2020

In Kentucky, 262,714 people have been tested for the virus. 3,303 people have recovered.

Gov. Beshear continued, addressing the healthcare access/coverage disparity in the black community: "For a governor who believes healthcare is a basic human right, it's time for me to step up and prove it. It's time for this administration not only to believe it but to act upon it," said Beshear.

Gov. Beshear says 295 new cases today does not in itself concern him - he says there isn't enough data yet of sustained increase to raise a high level of concern.

"We have a lot of tests that are out there," says Beshear, including more asymptomatic people.

The governer did express concern over "testing fatigue." Beshear says he wants to make sure that people keep signing up and getting tested.

He says business owners need to encourage their workers to get tested to ensure they're not spreading the disease.

During the Q&A portion of Thursday's briefing, the governor was asked if he would utilize the U.S. military to help contain protests.

The governor replied that the United States military is not needed in Kentucky.

Asked about the challenge of contact tracing if someone at a protest tests positive, Gov. Beshear, said they haven't heard anyone who has tested positive so far but acknowledged it likely wouldn't be seen until later.

The governor again urged people attending protests to get tested for the coronavirus.

"It's about justice and public safety...and part of public safety right now is protecting each other. So getting a test in the coming weeks will be really important."

Asked about the presence of a statue of the Confederate president in the rotunda of Kentucky's state capitol, Gov. Beshear replied, "I believe that the statue of Jefferson Davis should not be in the rotunda and should be removed."