WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces 135 new cases, 10 new deaths on Thursday.

Governor Andy Beshear has announced 135 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 new COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

Case numbers are at a plateau or "maybe in a reduction," Gov. Beshear said, but the number of deaths today remains elevated. He says that reflects what we've seen in other places, where deaths peaks later.

Long-term care facilities: 39 new resident cases, 27 new staff cases; six additional deaths



Totals: 1,061 residents, 488 staff; 213 deaths (2 staff; 211 residents)



Numbers are from 104 Kentucky facilities



Governor Andy Beshear began Thursday's briefing saying, "It's five o'clock, which means Kentucky restaurants can open in about seven hours."

As always, the governor reminds Kentuckians, “We will get through this, we will get through this together,” and revisiting the 10 rules to re-opening in the #HealthyatWork phase.

The governor particularly focused on using hand sanitizer to effectively prevent the spread of the virus.

The governor continued by reminding people of the importance of wearing masks and asking Kentuckians to continue posting to social media the reasons why they wear a mask. He says he knows wearing a mask in public is "not comfortable. It's not enjoyable. But it protects people around us."

As people prepare to start getting together in larger numbers, Governor Beshear reminded people to pay attention to their "Hands, face, space," protocols.