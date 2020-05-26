LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 387 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Governor Andy Beshear is holding a news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

Gov. Beshear reported 387 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. That number includes the cases from Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The governor says there were 141 new cases on Sunday, 122 on Monday and 117 on Tuesday.

The governor also announced three additional deaths over the weekend. Those deaths were reported in Jefferson, Adair and Allen counties.

The state COVID-19 totals are now 8,951 cases and 394 deaths.