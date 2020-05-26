LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 387 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.
Watch live at 5 p.m. here:
Gov. Beshear reported 387 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. That number includes the cases from Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The governor says there were 141 new cases on Sunday, 122 on Monday and 117 on Tuesday.
The governor also announced three additional deaths over the weekend. Those deaths were reported in Jefferson, Adair and Allen counties.
The state COVID-19 totals are now 8,951 cases and 394 deaths.
New cases over three days: 387— Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 26, 2020
Sunday: 141
Monday: 122
Tuesday: 126
Total cases: 8,951 (151 probable)
New deaths: 3
72 F Jefferson
85 F Adair
63 M Allen
Total deaths: 394
Total tests: 193,576
Ever in hospital: 2,136
Now: 489
Ever in ICU: 897
Now: 78
Total recovered: 3,115