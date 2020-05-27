Beshear reports 127 new COVID-19 cases; death toll reaches 400

Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

Gov. Beshear reported 127 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That brings Kentucky's total number of cases to 9,077. The governor also announced six news deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 400.

Beshear says other states may have seen a spike in cases, but Kentucky is crushing the curve. He says Kentucky is seeing the number of cases in a decline.

The subject of mask-wearing was also brought up during Wednesday's news conference. Dr. Stack says if you choose to wear a mask and others are not, don’t pick a fight over it, “Please be patient and kind and tolerant of one another,” Stack said.

Gov. Beshear announced Wednesday he has signed an executive order to restore the Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Beshear's order undoes an executive order from Gov. Matt Bevin. Beshear says he is appointing three members himself to the board himself and the other two members will come from a Republican Auditor and the Attorney General.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman spoke at the news conference to give an update on the Team Kentucky Fund. She said they have received 19,000 applications for the fund. However, Coleman says they seeing fewer applications from Eastern Kentucky and she encouraged people who need help in those areas to apply to the fund..

Coleman says there is about $3 million in the Team Kentucky Fund.