Gov. Beshear confirms one new COVID-19 case; state total at 22

Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a press conference to give another COVID-19 update.

Gov. Beshear says there is one more confirmed COVID-19 case, which brings the current number total of cases to 22.

The governor said the patient is a 34-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

Gov. Beshear also asked people not to hoard supplies from the grocery store. He said he was on the phone with grocers and other chain stores to implement measures to make sure there is enough for everyone.

The governor reminded that the attorney general's office is also monitoring price gouging related to COVID-19. You can report price hikes by calling the attorney general's hotline at 1-888-432-9257.