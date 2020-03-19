WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holding daily COVID-19 update

Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his daily update on COVID-19 cases and the state's response.

Beshear: "It is our patriotic duty to follow this guidance and make sure we're not spreading this virus." Talks about the significant sacrifices people, organizations, businesses, schools, etc. are making. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 19, 2020

Beshear said it's good to keep your kids on a schedule and keep them engaged in learning like they would be at school. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 19, 2020

Beshear: I know there's nervousness, and nervousness creates rumors. No National Guard lockdown is coming tomorrow. Make sure you have good sources of news. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 19, 2020

