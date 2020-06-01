Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update; speaks more about deadly Louisville shooting

Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to give updates about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky and the deadly shooting and protests in Louisville.

Gov. Beshear reported 155 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The state total of cases is now 10,185. The governor also announced three additional deaths Tuesday, which brings the state's death toll to 442. Those deaths were out of Muhlenberg, Jefferson and Clay counties.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update in Kentucky:



New cases: 155

Total cases: 10,185 (215 probable)



New deaths: 3

Total deaths: 442 (1 probable)



Total tests: 253,585



Ever in hospital: 2,307

Now: 481



Ever in ICU: 941

Now: 85



Total recovered: 3,275 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) June 2, 2020

Gov. Beshear says also said Tuesday that Kentucky is now in the upper half of states when it comes to the total number of COVID-19 tests run.

Outside of the governor's COVID-19 update, much of the press conference was focused on the deadly shooting of David McAtee that involved police officers and National Guard troops.

[MORE: LMPD says new video shows David McAtee firing gun before he was killed by law enforcement]

Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown gave an update on the investigation saying that the autopsy seems to indicate that McAtee died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. They are now working to determine what type of bullet struck him.

Gov. Beshear says he has told the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, who is investigating the shooting of McAtee, that their investigation "must be fast, and it must be thorough."

"I have a high degree of confidence in our Guard, but if mistakes were made, we'll own up to them," he said.

Beshear re: McAtee shooting: "To not have body cameras on is unacceptable. It's unacceptable. And it's going to make it harder for folks to accept evidence as it comes in, because that should be there." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) June 2, 2020

The governor also announced that he is reducing the National Guard presence in Louisville. He did not say how many National Guard troopers will remain but says it is a "sufficient amount" if needed to respond.

Gov. Beshear says the state knows there are groups coming from outside the state to join demonstrations. The governor also says they also have intelligence that some of those groups are coming in to incite violence and to hijack something peaceful and "turn it into something violent."