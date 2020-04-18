WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds daily COVID-19 briefing

Governor Andy Beshear delivers Saturday's briefing discussing COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the governor, the number of cases on Saturday is now at 2,707 with 144 total deaths.

Friday’s update was 2,522 cases and 137 total deaths.

Saturday's new cases are in Jefferson, Warren, Graves, Franklin, Kenton, Butler, Fayette, Hopkins, Daviess, Grayson, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Henderson, Adair, Anderson, McCracken, Union, Webster, Woodford, Allen, Boone, Bourbon, Breathitt, Breckenridge, Hancock, Jessamine, Knott, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Taylor and Todd counties. Gov. Beshear says they are still working to confirm 3 cases.

Saturday’s seven new coronavirus-related deaths are from Pike, Jefferson (3), Grayson, Butler, Kenton and Campbell counties.

Gov. Beshear says he received an update from the family and the now 12-day-old baby is doing well.

The Governor says as we begin to move forward there are benchmarks the state must meet to start reopening the state.

These are benchmarks Gov. Beshear listed:



Number and rate of new cases



Increased testing capacity and contact tracing



Personal Protective Equipment



Ability to protect at-risk populations



Ability to social distance and follow CDC guidelines on large gatherings



Preparing for possible future spike



Gov. Beshear says the state will go through phases of reopening a little at a time.