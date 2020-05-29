Gov. Beshear announces 283 new cases, 9 new deaths on Friday

Governor Andy Beshear announced 283 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, and 9 new deaths attributable to the virus on Friday.

Governor Andy Beshear began Friday’s briefing saying, “We are resilient and we are strong. We're going to get through this. We're going to get through this together."

He followed, again urging Kentuckians to fill out the 2020 Census and to register to vote via absentee balloting. He says 190,000 absentee ballot requests have gone out. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15.

The governor then commented on protests in Louisville Thursday night during which seven people were shot. Demonstrators were protesting the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers. He says last night’s protests started peacefully and said participants were safe and in compliance with CDC guidelines. Hours later, however, a contingent of demonstrators changed the narrative of the protest.

The governor then read a statement from Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Taylor.

Now reading a statement from the mother of Breonna Taylor. https://t.co/oEVytTkpIH — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 29, 2020

In her statement, Tamika Palmer said her daughter — an emergency medical technician — devoted her life to others, and the “last thing she’d want right now is any more violence."

“Please keep saying her name," her statement said. “Please keep demanding justice and accountability, but let’s do it the right way without hurting each other. We can and we will make some real change here. Now is the time. Let’s make it happen, but safely.”

Governor Beshear then announced that the daily COVID-19 briefings will move from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning next week. No briefings are scheduled for this upcoming weekend.

Secretary Friedlander then took the podium to discuss testing in senior care facilities. He says some 15,000 residents and staff in long-term facilities have been tested. Another 5,000 to 10,000 are expected to be tested next week. They hope to have tested 100 facilities by the end of next week. Secretary Friedlander says the virus “is an aggressive disease in long-term care.”