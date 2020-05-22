WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces 141 new cases, 5 COVID-19 related deaths

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshearannouced 141 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total to 8,426. He also announced 5 new deaths in the state.

That brings the state total of COVID-19-related deaths to 391. 3,029 people have recovered from the virus.

Today's announced coronavirus-related deaths, per Gov. Beshear:



Governor Beshear began Friday’s press briefing recognizing Memorial Day, and the sacrifices made by military personnel. He followed with his repeated encouragement that, "We will get through this, we will get through this together."

The governor continued, speaking about the upcoming weekend, saying he knows many people will be coming out to be with each other, but says he believes Kentuckians will follow protocols for social distancing. Beshear says how we handle things like this weekend - being able to do more things and see more people - are crucial to how we're able to recover from the coronavirus.

The governor also displayed a graphic showing all of the locations where testing for COVID-19 is available to Kentuckians.

Governor Beshear then invited Dr. Stack to take the podium. Dr. Stack spoke on the financial damages that COVID-19 has cost the state but expressed gratitude for those that have complied with safety guidelines.

Dr. Stack continued to say that the steps people have taken have saved many lives in the state. He also said, however, that people not following the guidelines of #HealthyAtWork could result in a dangerous spike of cases in June.

Dr. Stack urged Kentuckians not to get complacent, saying,, "The reason we're not having a much more serious crisis right now is because of what you've done as #TeamKentucky."

The governor repeats the importance of "Hands, Face, Space," as Kentuckians approach Memorial Day festivities.

Secretary Adams, then takes the podium, saying, "I promised I'd make it easy to vote and hard to cheat." He says this system achieves both of those. The secretary outlined four ways to vote, that include in-person on Election Day, .early at county clerk's office, absentee ballot by mail, and absentee ballot by dropping off at clerk's office.

Josh Benton then took the podium to address unemployment in the state. There remain 14,000 March claims unresolved In unemployment. 38,000 in April. More adjudicators have been added to work through those. Benton says the April UI rate is 15.4% as released yesterday. That is for insured unemployment, those typically covered by UI, not those included because of flexibility this time.

"It's probably higher than that, I think that's safe to assume."