WATCH LIVE: Ky. COVID-19 cases at 831; six more deaths reported

Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his daily news conference to give updates on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

According to the state COVID-19 website, the total number of cases on Friday is now at least 831 with 37 deaths. That's up 61 cases and six more deaths from Thursday.

The governor says there were four deaths in Jefferson Co. and one each in Madison and Hopkins counties.

"Don't let these deaths become a numbers game," Gov. Beshear said. "Everybody that we've lost are real, special, important people, children of God."

Friday's new cases are in Jefferson, Boyd, Boyle, Fayette, Kenton, Adair, Bullitt, Campbell, Franklin, Henderson, Scott, Allen, Anderson, Caldwell, Calloway, Carter, Christian, Clark, Davis, Edmonson, Graves, Greenup, Hardin, Jessamine, Madison, Mason, Montgomery, Oldham, Russell, Johnson counties.

Gov. Beshear also says six nursing homes in the state have residents that have tested positive and three nursing homes with positive-tested staff.

Beshear confirms 15,572 tests have been performed so far in Kentucky, although he says they still believe the actual number is much higher.

The governor also reported some good news, saying 228 people have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Beshear: Social distancing is entirely in our control. It can mean the difference in almost two million deaths in the country and tens of thousands of lives in Kentucky. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 3, 2020

Governor says covid 19 model shows the difference between 47,000 deaths with no intervention and 2,000 deaths with strict intervention of 3 months stay at home. pic.twitter.com/JaWL1W21Mi — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 3, 2020

During Friday's news conference, the governor asked for people to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) through a central location: 833-GIVE-PPE (833-448-3773) or giveppe.ky.gov. You can also donate PPE at all 16 Kentucky State Police posts across the state and at the KYTC district offices in Louisville and Lexington.