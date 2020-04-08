Ky. COVID-19 numbers up to 1,346 cases, 73 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear held his daily press conference to give updates on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky:

According to the governor, the state's current official COVID-19 numbers are 1,346 cases and 73 deaths. Tuesday, the totals were 1,149 cases and 65 deaths. The governor says out of the total cases, 339 have fully recovered, 205 are currently hospitalized and 93 are in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear on cases at long-term care facilities across Kentucky: 72 residents, 35 staff; 13 deaths



Green River Correctional Complex: 15 cases (9 inmates, 6 staff)



Western State: 16 total cases (9 patients, seven staff) ; 2 deaths — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 8, 2020

Wednesday's new cases are in Daviess, Fayette, Hopkins, Kenton, Jefferson, Campbell, Pulaski, Muhlenberg, Hardin, Henderson, Jackson, McCracken, Adair, Boone, Graves, Jessamine, Laurel, Madison, Marshall, Ohio, Oldham, Rockcastle, Russell, Shelby, Warren, Ballard, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Clark, Crittenden, Franklin, Grant, Hancock, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mason, McCreary, McLean, Nelson, Pendleton, Scott, Taylor, Todd, Union, Washington, Whitley and Woodford counties.

Racial demographics of Kentucky cases/deaths:



Cases (66% known):

80% Caucasian

11.76% African-American

3.5% Other

2.5% Asian

2.28% Multi-racial



Deaths (82% known):

86% Caucasian

12% African-American

1.75% Asian — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 8, 2020

Gov. Beshear says there were four deaths Wednesday in Jefferson County, three in Christian County, two of them at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville, and one in Calloway County.

William Miranda. Jr., who fought in WW2, and was wounded on Omaha Beach, and was 96, has died of the Coronavirus. He was from Boyd County. pic.twitter.com/gt0TgIbnmi — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 8, 2020

Gov. Beshear announced Wednesday a new executive order to restrict door-to-door solicitations and renew the ability to get a 30-day prescription refill without seeing a doctor.

Chief of Staff LaTasha Buckner also announced an executive order that limits people shopping in life-sustaining businesses that remain open to one person per household. There are some exceptions including children who can't be left alone and adults with disabilities.

When to seek care: pic.twitter.com/bsx3zNXeOE — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 8, 2020

The governor says the state has also received access to the additional $600 unemployment payment from the federal government. He says payments will begin as early as Thursday evening.