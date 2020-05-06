LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces 159 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold a news conference to give updates about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

Watch live at 5 p.m. here:

According to Gov. Beshear, there are 159 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This comes after Tuesday which saw the largest single-day increase in cases in the state. Tuesday had 625 new cases with about half of those coming from the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County.

Once duplicates removed from Green River Correctional, the total number is 339 inmates and 50 staff. 17 staff have recovered and returned to work. — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 6, 2020

The governor also reported eight more COVID-19 related deaths. Those deaths are from Russell, Kenton (2), Jackson (2), Muhlenberg (2) and Jefferson counties.

"These are eight families and eight communities in mourning today," Gov. Beshear said.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 5,934 cases and 283 deaths.