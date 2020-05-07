LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces 208 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Thu 6:02 PM, May 07, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding his news conference to give updates about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

According to Gov. Beshear, there are 208 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Thursday. The governor announced 159 cases and 8 deaths Wednesday.


The governor says the new deaths are from Butler (2), Edmonson (5), Warren, Jefferson, Grayson and Hardin counties.

Thursday's new cases are in Jefferson, Warren, Fayette, Daviess, Kenton, Logan, Scott, Allen, Butler, McCracken, Nelson, Boone, Campbell, Edmonson, Graves, Grayson, Henderson, Ohio, Adair, Barren, Bullitt, Madison, Boyd, Bracken, Floyd, Hardin, Harlan, Hopkins, Johnson, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Pike, Shelby, Simpson, Taylor and Webster counties.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's totals to 6,129 cases and 294 deaths.


The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Department reported 16 news cases Thursday, that includes 13 new cases at the Federal Medical Center.

During Thursday's news conference, Gov. Beshear also went over Phase Two and Phase Three of the state's plan to slowly reopen the economy. On May 22, restaurants can open to in-person dining at 33% capacity. It'll be open for Memorial Day weekend, but, Beshear says: "Please be careful."

Beshear says the May 22 date came after he consulted with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The governor says many restaurants may not be ready to reopen on May 22, "Don't rush," he said.


Then, on June 1, Gov. Beshear says movie theaters and fitness centers can reopen. On June 11, campgrounds, both public and private, will open back up.

The governor also announced the long-awaited date for child care to reopen, June 15. Youth sports, low-touch and outdoors, will also be allowed to restart that day. Beshear says they are working on a plan for other sports programs for later in June.


For Phase Three, the governor didn't give any specific dates, but he said they hope to reopen bars and allow groups of 50 people in July.

 