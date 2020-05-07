LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces 208 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear is holding his news conference to give updates about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

According to Gov. Beshear, there are 208 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Thursday. The governor announced 159 cases and 8 deaths Wednesday.

11 new deaths, 8 from long term care facilities. pic.twitter.com/72xhCHyLrk — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 7, 2020

The governor says the new deaths are from Butler (2), Edmonson (5), Warren, Jefferson, Grayson and Hardin counties.

Thursday's new cases are in Jefferson, Warren, Fayette, Daviess, Kenton, Logan, Scott, Allen, Butler, McCracken, Nelson, Boone, Campbell, Edmonson, Graves, Grayson, Henderson, Ohio, Adair, Barren, Bullitt, Madison, Boyd, Bracken, Floyd, Hardin, Harlan, Hopkins, Johnson, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Pike, Shelby, Simpson, Taylor and Webster counties.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's totals to 6,129 cases and 294 deaths.

There is now a map on https://t.co/UM1s5AReW0 where folks can find a COVID-19 testing location (and providers can add theirs to the list). — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 7, 2020

The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Department reported 16 news cases Thursday, that includes 13 new cases at the Federal Medical Center.

[MORE: Sen. Rand Paul responds to COVID-19 situation at Kentucky prisons]

Other numbers:



Total tested: 81,391 (Beshear says this number is artificially low b/c of labs still not reporting negatives.)



Ever hospitalized: 1,684

Currently: 356



Ever in ICU: 714

Currently: 199



Recovered: 2,177 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 7, 2020

During Thursday's news conference, Gov. Beshear also went over Phase Two and Phase Three of the state's plan to slowly reopen the economy. On May 22, restaurants can open to in-person dining at 33% capacity. It'll be open for Memorial Day weekend, but, Beshear says: "Please be careful."

Beshear says the May 22 date came after he consulted with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The governor says many restaurants may not be ready to reopen on May 22, "Don't rush," he said.

Governor says one of the biggest challenges of businesses re opening he’s being told by them is the cleaning. — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 7, 2020

Then, on June 1, Gov. Beshear says movie theaters and fitness centers can reopen. On June 11, campgrounds, both public and private, will open back up.

The governor also announced the long-awaited date for child care to reopen, June 15. Youth sports, low-touch and outdoors, will also be allowed to restart that day. Beshear says they are working on a plan for other sports programs for later in June.

June 15 is the target re opening for a safe plan for child care...it will reduced size. — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 7, 2020

For Phase Three, the governor didn't give any specific dates, but he said they hope to reopen bars and allow groups of 50 people in July.