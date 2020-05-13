Gov. Beshear: 227 new COVID-19 cases, state total rises to 7,080

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 227 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, raising the state's total to 7,080.

Numbers are higher but: "It doesn't change my view that we've plateaued." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 13, 2020

Governor Beshear has cited a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governor reminds people not only of steps to be safe at home, but to be safe for reopening businesses.

Today's ASL lesson is 'Safe at Work.'