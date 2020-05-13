Gov. Beshear: 227 new COVID-19 cases, state total rises to 7,080

Wed 5:19 PM, May 13, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 227 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, raising the state's total to 7,080.

Governor Beshear has cited a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governor reminds people not only of steps to be safe at home, but to be safe for reopening businesses.

Today's ASL lesson is 'Safe at Work.'

 