LIVE: Ky. COVID-19 totals up to 7,935 cases and 346 deaths

According to Gov. Beshear, the state’s COVID-19 numbers from Sunday and Monday brings the total of cases to 7,935 and 346 deaths. The governor says three deaths were reported Sunday and nine deaths on Monday. All 12 of those deaths were out of Jefferson County.

Sunday's new cases were in Jefferson, Boone, Warren, Hardin, Kenton, Daviess, Muhlenberg, McCracken, Fayette, Campbell, Fleming, Graves, Jessamine, Logan, Madison, Menifee, Adair, Allen, Bell, Boyd, Bullitt, Butler, Carroll, Clark, Fulton, Gallatin, Grayson, Hart, Oldham, Owen and Shelby counties.

The governor said Monday's cases were out of Boone, Warren, Jefferson, Kenton, Fayette, Bullitt, Madison, Anderson, Grant, Grayson, Henderson, Logan, Hart, Ohio. Adair, Bracken, Campbell, Christian, Daviess, Nelson, Perry, Pulaski, Scott, Shelby and Simpson counties.

New cases Sunday: 122

New cases Monday: 138



Total cases: 7,935



New deaths Sunday: 3 (all Jefferson Co.)

New deaths Monday: 9 (all Jefferson Co.)



Total deaths: 346



Total tested: 145,238



Ever hospitalized: 1,980

Now: 447



Ever in ICU: 866

Now: 277



Total recovered: 2,785 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 18, 2020

The governor also reported two more children, 5-year-old and an 11-year-old, are now dealing with the COVID-related inflammatory syndrome. The 5-year-old is home from the hospital, but the 11-year-old is still in the hospital. Kentucky's first child patient with the syndrome, a 10-year-old boy, is also still in the hospital but is no longer intubated. The 16-year-old being treated for the condition is now home from the hospital.

Gov. Beshear also talked Monday about the state's contact tracing effort, which he says is expanding. The governor says contact tracing is being funded through the CARES Act, to meet federal and state benchmarks for reopening. He says contact tracing will be a seven-month-long public participation program of people answering the call to self-isolate.

Mark Carter will be heading up the contact tracing program.

“We have to open up the economy but we need to protect...the most vulnerable.” Mark Carter talking about contact tracing. pic.twitter.com/ftDo8rIkkZ — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 18, 2020

Your role in contact tracing, per Carter:





Be aware that you may be contacted by a public health worker to get info



Understand the importance of the process, answer the calls and follow instructions



Spread the word in your local community



Beshear: "We need you to answer the call. It is the only way we do this safely." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 18, 2020

Dr. Stack says the state will hire about 700 additional people to help with the contact tracing effort. He says contact tracing is the way we're able to get the closest to what normal used to look like.

"None of this will work without your partnership," Stack said.