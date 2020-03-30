Beshear issues executive order urging Kentuckians not to travel out of state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is set to hold his daily news conference to give updates on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
According to Governor Beshear, the total number of cases in Kentucky is at 480 Monday. The 42 new official cases are from Jefferson, Fayette, Bullitt, Woodford, Marion, Campbell, Marshall, Christian, Warren, Clark, Kenton and Boone counties.
Gov. Beshear said there were two more deaths reported Monday. One in Simpson County and one in Kenton County. We're told both people had underlying health conditions and were elderly.
That brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 11.
In total, the governor believes between about 15,000 and 21,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far across the state.
Gov. Beshear also announced he has signed a new executive order to direct Kentuckians to not travel to other states unless it is for your job, to go to the grocery store, medical emergency, etc.
The order requires you self-quarantine for 14 days if you go to another state for a reason not allowed under the order.
"The only way that we're going to get people doing the right thing is because they agree to," Gov. Beshear said when asked about enforcement of the order.
The governor also says the state is trying to get more data before making the call on whether to extend school closures after the president extended federal social distancing guidelines through April 30.
Governor Beshear says the state added 120 people Monday to help with unemployment claims and will continue to add people every day as needed. You can apply online: kcc.ky.gov
The governor also went over the resources in Kentucky to battle COVID-19. He says the state has 18,500 hospital beds, 1,300 ICU beds and 1,352 ventilators. Gov. Beshear says he's trying to increase capacity for all of these.