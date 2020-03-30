Beshear issues executive order urging Kentuckians not to travel out of state

Gov. Andy Beshear is set to hold his daily news conference to give updates on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear begins the way he always does: “We will get through this. We will get through this together.” — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 30, 2020



According to Governor Beshear, the total number of cases in Kentucky is at 480 Monday. The 42 new official cases are from Jefferson, Fayette, Bullitt, Woodford, Marion, Campbell, Marshall, Christian, Warren, Clark, Kenton and Boone counties.



Good update: The one-year-old in Fayette County is doing well at home, Gov. Beshear said. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 30, 2020

Gov. Beshear said there were two more deaths reported Monday. One in Simpson County and one in Kenton County. We're told both people had underlying health conditions and were elderly.

That brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 11.

In total, the governor believes between about 15,000 and 21,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far across the state.

Gov. Beshear also announced he has signed a new executive order to direct Kentuckians to not travel to other states unless it is for your job, to go to the grocery store, medical emergency, etc.



Chief of Staff LaTashna Buckner says you can still travel across state lines for work, groceries, your health care, taking care of a loved one, court-required travel. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 30, 2020

The order requires you self-quarantine for 14 days if you go to another state for a reason not allowed under the order.

"The only way that we're going to get people doing the right thing is because they agree to," Gov. Beshear said when asked about enforcement of the order.



Beshear says when you pull up to grocery store and decide to come back later because it is too crowded...you are helping to flatten the curve. — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 30, 2020

Beshear says he signed the state's coronavirus relief bill into law about an hour and a half ago. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 30, 2020

