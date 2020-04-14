LIVE: Number of Ky. COVID-19 cases up to 2,210, 115 total deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his daily press conference to give updates on Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

According to Govenor Beshear, the number of cases is now at 2,210 with 115 total deaths. Monday’s update was 2,048 cases and 104 total deaths.

Gov. Beshear also announces 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's total to 115 deaths.



Beshear: "That's 115 too many." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 14, 2020

“Coronavirus is incredibly contagious," Gov. Beshear said when talking about the importance of social distancing. "We have to act like we all have it.”

177 new cases today for 2,210. 305 hospitalized. 137 in ICU. — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 14, 2020

Tuesday was also the second day of drive-thru testing, with 178 total tests Tuesday at the site in Frankfort. The state's second drive-thru site in Kenton County opens Wednesday. The governor says new sites will be announced Thursday.

Check eligibility at https://t.co/V3kteX0Vwi. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 14, 2020

Governor Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also talked Tuesday about the state's need for personal protective equipment or PPE. The governor went over the numbers of PPE the state has stockpiled right now:

Here's the personal protective equipment (PPE) that Kentucky has on hand at the moment, per Gov. Beshear:



4.2 million gloves

355,000 surgical masks

Over 153,000 face shields

37,000 gowns

Over 279,000 respirator masks (145,000 KN95 masks; 130,000 N95 masks)

Over 5,000 coveralls — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 14, 2020

Dr. Stack reminded us that virtually all of those are disposable items, designed for one-time use then discarding. Yet, doctors and nurses have been asked to ration a lot of them and re-use them. Dr. Stack says the team is doing its best to distribute the resources where they're most needed, but they can't do that unless each and every facility continues reporting its use of PPE to the state.

Beshear on unemployment problems amid a record number of claims: "That is our fault, and we are working through it." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 14, 2020

Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the Dept. of Education and Workforce Development, says the state has received 521,592 total unemployment claims since March 16. Benton says the average is between 14,000-16,000 a day.

The state has paid out about $150 million overall to about 450,000 people, Benton said.

To those who still haven't received their initial payment, Benton says these are the top reasons:



1. Still in 13-15 day window since filing

2. Requested initial payment or opened additional claims

3. Identity verification

4. Claim is under investigation — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 14, 2020

Benton says the state is continuing to add staffing to help process claims.

Gov. Beshear says the state has also seen a great response to the #TeamKentucky Fund to help Kentuckians financially impacted by COVID-19. The Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels has contributed $1 million to it. You can give at donate.ky.gov.