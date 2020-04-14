LIVE: Number of Ky. COVID-19 cases up to 2,210, 115 total deaths

(WKYT)
Updated: Tue 5:43 PM, Apr 14, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his daily press conference to give updates on Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

According to Govenor Beshear, the number of cases is now at 2,210 with 115 total deaths. Monday’s update was 2,048 cases and 104 total deaths.


“Coronavirus is incredibly contagious," Gov. Beshear said when talking about the importance of social distancing. "We have to act like we all have it.”


Tuesday was also the second day of drive-thru testing, with 178 total tests Tuesday at the site in Frankfort. The state's second drive-thru site in Kenton County opens Wednesday. The governor says new sites will be announced Thursday.


Governor Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also talked Tuesday about the state's need for personal protective equipment or PPE. The governor went over the numbers of PPE the state has stockpiled right now:


Dr. Stack reminded us that virtually all of those are disposable items, designed for one-time use then discarding. Yet, doctors and nurses have been asked to ration a lot of them and re-use them. Dr. Stack says the team is doing its best to distribute the resources where they're most needed, but they can't do that unless each and every facility continues reporting its use of PPE to the state.


Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the Dept. of Education and Workforce Development, says the state has received 521,592 total unemployment claims since March 16. Benton says the average is between 14,000-16,000 a day.

The state has paid out about $150 million overall to about 450,000 people, Benton said.


Benton says the state is continuing to add staffing to help process claims.

Gov. Beshear says the state has also seen a great response to the #TeamKentucky Fund to help Kentuckians financially impacted by COVID-19. The Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels has contributed $1 million to it. You can give at donate.ky.gov.

 