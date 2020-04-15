Ky. COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,291 cases, 121 total deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear held his daily news conference to give updates on Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

According to state COVID-19 dashboard, the number of cases is now at 2,291 with 121 total deaths. Tuesday’s update was 2,210 cases and 115 total deaths.

Wednesday's deaths are from Jefferson (4), Simpson, Hopkins and one county that's unknown at this time.

Kentucky's death rate continues to be problematic when we look at the racial breakdown, Beshear says. "It's based on hundreds of years of inequality and healthcare inequality, but that doesn't mean that we shouldn't do everything we can to address it right now," the governor said.

Tested: 28,324



807 ever hospitalized

412 currently hospitalized



367 ever in ICU

252 currently in ICU — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 15, 2020

The new cases Wednesday are in Daviess, Hopkins, Jefferson, Boone, Calloway, Campbell, Graves, Jackson, Adair, Carter, Christian, Fayette, Garrard, Grant, Kenton, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Shelby, Todd, Warren, Allen, Ballard, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Floyd, Hardin, Laurel, Lincoln, Marion, McCracken, Pike, Rockcastle, Webster and Woodford counties.

The governor says 862 Kentuckians have recovered for COVID-19

Wednesday's news conference took place while the shouts and horns of protestors took place literally right outside the capitol. The protestors want the state to reopen. Governor said the group of protestors would be considered a mass gathering and if not exercising social distancing they should quarantine.

5pm Governor briefing taking place while small business protestors are outside. It doesn’t appear they are following social distance recommendations. pic.twitter.com/2f781FEG8s — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 15, 2020

Protestors must be right outside the Capital window. Bullhorn sounds and yelling “open up Kentucky.” — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 15, 2020

Beshear on the protesters we can hear outside: "There's some noise in the background" from protesters who want us to open Kentucky today. "Folks, that would kill people." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 15, 2020

They have found the press briefing room. I’m not in the press briefing room but I’ve heard several reports protestors can be heard. “We want to work.” @WKYT pic.twitter.com/3IhHxothr9 — WKYT Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) April 15, 2020

Governor Beshear says 155 people were tested on the third day of testing at the drive-thru site in Frankfort. He says 201 people were tested on the first day of testing at the Kenton County site. The governor says he will announce more drive-thru testing sites Thursday.

Nat guard adj general talking about 250 bed hospital at fairgrounds. pic.twitter.com/3YEQG8EVYJ — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 15, 2020

The governor also announced Wednesday a partnership with the University of Louisville for new a testing regimen that involves comprehensive testing for antibodies and focused on health care workers, lab to identify subjects with antibodies who can donate plasma and establish a pool of high-quality plasma to treat sickest patients.