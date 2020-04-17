LIVE: Ky. COVID-19 numbers up to 2,522 cases, 137 total deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his daily news conference to give updates on Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

Watch live here::

According to the governor, the number of cases on Friday is now at 2,522 with 137 total deaths. Thursday's update was 2,429 cases and 129 total deaths.

Friday's eight new coronavirus-related deaths are from Jefferson (4), Russell (2), Graves and Muhlenberg counties. The governor says a 49-year-old prison inmate at the Green River Correctional Complex was the person who passed away in Muhlenberg County.

30 new cases and 5 new deaths at long term care facilities. pic.twitter.com/Mne20Kdl4e — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 17, 2020

The governor says Friday's 134 new cases are less than he expected. He also gave good news about the baby in Lincoln County who tested positive for COVID-19. Beshear says the now 11-day-old baby is home from the hospital and is doing okay.

The new cases are in Butler, Kenton, Hopkins, Boone, Jackson, Christian, Warren, Graves, Jefferson, Boyd, Campbell, Daviess, Fayette, Grayson, Hardin, Harrison, Muhlenberg, Allen, Boyle, Breckinridge, Caldwell, Calloway, Franklin, Grant, Hancock, Jessamine, Knott, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Oldham, Pendleton, Pulaski, Rowan, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Trimble, Webster and Whitley counties.

Testing update:



Kenton Co. drive-thru testing site: 212 people tested today.



Four new sites open Tuesday in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville.



If you qualify you can sign up at https://t.co/pxL44EgFSG. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 17, 2020

During Friday's news conference, Dr. Stack and Gov. Beshear also went through President Trump's "Opening Up America Again" plan.

"I don't know what the rhetoric is going to be...but the actual contents of this document have a lot of what we were actually looking at," Gov. Beshear said.

Beshear says its phases show what he's been talking about taking slow steps to re-open. But there are certain thresholds state should meet before that point. From the White House plan: pic.twitter.com/iv7MEiRjdk — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 17, 2020

Gov. Beshear says the requirement for the president's plan to begin reopening the state is a decrease in cases over 14 days. Dr. Stack says a 14-day downward slope is a significant hurdle, and even though our numbers are some of the best state numbers in the country trend-wise, at best we're at a flat plateau, he says.

Dr Stack says we are not yet in a downward trajectory—we are in a flat plateau. pic.twitter.com/YNgb43m2b9 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 17, 2020

The governor says we need to see a decrease in patients that are not being seen in extra health care facilities such as hotels, state parks or field hospitals. They also said testing needs fo be increased.