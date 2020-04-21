LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,192 total cases

Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

Watch live here:

According to Gov. Beshear, Kentucky's COVID-19 totals for Tuesday are 3,192 cases and 171. That's 177 new cases and 17 new deaths.

The governor said Tuesday's deaths were from Lyon, Butler, Kenton (2), Graves (3), Grant, Hopkins (5), Jefferson (3) and Jackson counties.

Tragically, Gov. Beshear announced one of the victims announced Tuesday was 90-year-old Air Force veteran John Doug Woods from Hopkins County, who passed away just two days after his wife, Frieda, also died from COVID-19.

Governor says family has lost elderly couple, latest being John Doug Woods, to Coronavirus. He and his wife, who died two days before, would have celebrated their 67 wedding anniversary this year. pic.twitter.com/brP8NJjtJw — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 21, 2020

They would've celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Other numbers, per Gov. Beshear:



33,328 tested - says that number will jump significantly



Ever hospitalized 1,076

Currently 286



Ever in ICU 558

Currently 165



Recovered 1,266 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 21, 2020

Tuesday's new cases are in Jefferson, Hopkins, Kenton, Warren, Boone, Graves, Henderson, Butler, Campbell, Fayette, Marshall, Shelby, Anderson, Barren, Caldwell, Calloway, Clark, Grant, Hardin, Hickman, Jessamine, Laurel, Lyon, Martin, Mercer, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Perry, Pulaski, Rowan, Russell and Simpson counties.

“This is where you see the plateau.” pic.twitter.com/rhxQJpgb7A — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 21, 2020

Gov. Beshear said during Tuesday's news conference that he hopes announcements coming tomorrow on testing will give people confidence that he is taking very seriously disproportionate harm to the black community from COVID-19. Tuesday, Gov. Beshear did announce two new drive-thru testing sites. One in Murray and one in Hopkinsville.

The governor also went over the benchmarks for reopening the state:

(2) Increased testing capacity and contact tracing



Beshear says he'll announce tomorrow more increase in testing capacity - we still have a ways to go on this, but we've come a long way. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 21, 2020