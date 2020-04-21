LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,192 total cases

(WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:40 PM, Apr 21, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

Watch live here:

According to Gov. Beshear, Kentucky's COVID-19 totals for Tuesday are 3,192 cases and 171. That's 177 new cases and 17 new deaths.

The governor said Tuesday's deaths were from Lyon, Butler, Kenton (2), Graves (3), Grant, Hopkins (5), Jefferson (3) and Jackson counties.

Tragically, Gov. Beshear announced one of the victims announced Tuesday was 90-year-old Air Force veteran John Doug Woods from Hopkins County, who passed away just two days after his wife, Frieda, also died from COVID-19.


They would've celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday.


Tuesday's new cases are in Jefferson, Hopkins, Kenton, Warren, Boone, Graves, Henderson, Butler, Campbell, Fayette, Marshall, Shelby, Anderson, Barren, Caldwell, Calloway, Clark, Grant, Hardin, Hickman, Jessamine, Laurel, Lyon, Martin, Mercer, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Perry, Pulaski, Rowan, Russell and Simpson counties.


Gov. Beshear said during Tuesday's news conference that he hopes announcements coming tomorrow on testing will give people confidence that he is taking very seriously disproportionate harm to the black community from COVID-19. Tuesday, Gov. Beshear did announce two new drive-thru testing sites. One in Murray and one in Hopkinsville.

The governor also went over the benchmarks for reopening the state:

[MORE: Governor Beshear's plan for reopening Kentucky's economy]




 