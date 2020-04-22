Beshear announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Lexington

Updated: Wed 6:00 PM, Apr 22, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

According to Gov. Beshear, Kentucky's COVID-19 totals for Wednesday are 3,373 cases and 185 total deaths. Tuesday's update was 3,192 cases and 171 deaths.

The deaths announced Wednesday were from Boyd, Fayette, Jefferson (6), Graves, Hopkins, Grant, Campbell and Kenton (2) counties.


The new cases are in Jefferson, Warren, Butler, Graves, Kenton, Daviess, Ohio, Adair, Boone, Christian, Grayson, Hopkins, Campbell, Fayette, Henderson, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Webster, Grant, Hardin, Madison, Pulaski, Whitley, Allen, Barren, Boyd, Bullitt, Clark, Cumberland, Franklin, Harrison, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lewis, McCreary, McLean, Mercer, Nelson, Wayne and Woodford counties.


Wednesday, Gov. Beshear also announced new drive-thru testing sites in Louisville and Lexington beginning Monday.

"It's the single-largest testing commitment we've made," the governor said.

Gov. Beshear said the locations will be open for two weeks in locations near African-American communities for a capacity of 3,000 total tests per week. The governor also announced an update to the testing policy at the state-run sites, saying that anybody can now get tested.


Testing in Lexington will be at the Walgreens on Executive Drive starting Friday and another through Kroger at Bluegrass Community College on Newtown Pike starting Monday. The Walgreens site is restricted to health care workers, first responders and anyone 18 and older with symptoms. The Kroger sites across the state, including the one at Bluegrass Community College, are open to everyone.


Gov. Beshear says he believes in the next few days he'll be able to announce another testing partner.


During Wednesday's news conference, Gov. Beshear announced they are very close to restarting some health care services. He said, beginning on Monday, in-person diagnostic ambulatory visits and pre-anesthesia testing will be allowed again.


The governor also said the state has already received a number of "really well thought out" Healthy at Work proposals.


 