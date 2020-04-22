Beshear announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Lexington

Governor Andy Beshear held his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

According to Gov. Beshear, Kentucky's COVID-19 totals for Wednesday are 3,373 cases and 185 total deaths. Tuesday's update was 3,192 cases and 171 deaths.

The deaths announced Wednesday were from Boyd, Fayette, Jefferson (6), Graves, Hopkins, Grant, Campbell and Kenton (2) counties.

14 new deaths today for a total of 185. pic.twitter.com/Nrjjo5pkkD — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 22, 2020

The new cases are in Jefferson, Warren, Butler, Graves, Kenton, Daviess, Ohio, Adair, Boone, Christian, Grayson, Hopkins, Campbell, Fayette, Henderson, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Webster, Grant, Hardin, Madison, Pulaski, Whitley, Allen, Barren, Boyd, Bullitt, Clark, Cumberland, Franklin, Harrison, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lewis, McCreary, McLean, Mercer, Nelson, Wayne and Woodford counties.

Other numbers from Gov. Beshear:



Total tested: 36,075



Ever hospitalized: 1,105

Currently: 301



Ever in ICU: 564

Currently: 161



Recovered: 1,311 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 22, 2020

Wednesday, Gov. Beshear also announced new drive-thru testing sites in Louisville and Lexington beginning Monday.

"It's the single-largest testing commitment we've made," the governor said.

Gov. Beshear said the locations will be open for two weeks in locations near African-American communities for a capacity of 3,000 total tests per week. The governor also announced an update to the testing policy at the state-run sites, saying that anybody can now get tested.

Two types of testing, Dr. Stack explains:



1. PCR (polymerase chain reaction): Identifies presence of viral RNA; used to determine if someone has infection



2. Antibody (serology) testing: Identifies antibodies showing immune system response to infection — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 22, 2020

Testing in Lexington will be at the Walgreens on Executive Drive starting Friday and another through Kroger at Bluegrass Community College on Newtown Pike starting Monday. The Walgreens site is restricted to health care workers, first responders and anyone 18 and older with symptoms. The Kroger sites across the state, including the one at Bluegrass Community College, are open to everyone.

Beshear reiterates that all Kroger testing sites will be open to anyone who wants a test.https://t.co/pxL44EgFSG — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 22, 2020

Gov. Beshear says he believes in the next few days he'll be able to announce another testing partner.

In a pre-recorded video Gov. Beshear is showing, Lexington @MayorGorton says the city is excited for these two new testing opportunities.



"We will slowly move from being healthy at home to being healthy at work." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 22, 2020

During Wednesday's news conference, Gov. Beshear announced they are very close to restarting some health care services. He said, beginning on Monday, in-person diagnostic ambulatory visits and pre-anesthesia testing will be allowed again.

Says it will still look different - the new regular waiting room is your car.



"Scheduling has to be entirely different than it used to." — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 22, 2020

The governor also said the state has already received a number of "really well thought out" Healthy at Work proposals.