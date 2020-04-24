LIVE: Beshear announces COVID-19 testing partnership with Walmart

Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

Watch live at 5 p.m. here:

In his Friday update, Gov. Beshear announced a new partnership with Walmart for drive-thru testing. Testing will begin Wednesday at a location in Louisville for first responders and health care workers with or without symptoms, and anyone 18+ with symptoms. You need to register here..

The governor said, in total, 11 locations across the state will be open next week for testing, two in Louisville (2), Lexington (2), Bowling Green, Cadiz, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Mt. Vernon, Murray, Owensboro.

Click here for more information about testing.