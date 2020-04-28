WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear's daily COVID-19 update

Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

The governor also gave an update on the state's unemployment situation. He says the state is now down to 37,000 claims filed in March that still haven't been resolved. He says 8,198 claims need an identity verification and some have employer separation issues.

Gov. Beshear has committed to getting through the claims filed in March this week.

Governor apologizes to Tupac Skukar who he thought tried to use the name of the late rapper to apply for unemployment. As it turns out there really is a Tupac who is a Kentuckian who needs unemployment. Governor said he called to apologize and he was gracious. pic.twitter.com/TjxBAU8iKK — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 28, 2020

The governor went over the 10 rules for #HealthAtWork as the state slowly reopens:

1. Telework as possible

2. Phased return to work

3. Onsite temp/health checks

4. Universal masks + other PPE

5. No common areas

6. Social distancing

7. Limit face-to-face meeting

8. Sanitizer/handwash stations

9. Special accommodations

10. Testing plan

Gov. Beshear says people in the vulnerable population should stay #HealthyAtHome during phase one and not go back to work at that time. Employers should make special accommodations for those at-risk.

Gov. Beshear talked about the COVID-19 testing in Kentucky. He says three more testing sites are up and running for a total of 14 across the state. Those new sites are in La Grange, Maysville and Morehead.