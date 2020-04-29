LIVE: Kentucky up to 4,539 COVID-19 cases; 235 total deaths

Governor Andy Beshear is holding his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

Watch live here:

According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, Kentucky's COVID-19 totals for Wednesday are 4,539 cases and 235 total deaths. Tuesday's update was 4,375 cases and 225 total deaths.

Other numbers per Gov. Beshear:



Total tested: 54,101



Ever hospitalized: 1,359

Currently hospitalized: 325



Ever in ICU: 636

Currently in ICU: 176



Recovered: 1,668 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 29, 2020

Next week: Second week for Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green and a new site in Ashland. You can sign up for slots at these locations now at https://t.co/pxL44EgFSG. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 29, 2020

Wednesday, Gov. Beshear also went over the kinds of businesses that will be allowed to reopen during the Phase I of the state's plan.

Beginning on May 11, the governor says manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services (50%), horse racing (no fans), and dog grooming/boarding businesses can reopen.

On May 20, the governor says retail business can reopen. Houses of worship can also restart in-person services on May 20 but at a reduced capacity.

The governor says on May 25 the following can start again: 10-person social gatherings, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services.

Beshear says restaurants will not be in Phase I. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 29, 2020

The governor says public pools and summer camps will also not be able to open in Phase 1, or maybe even Phase 2. He says daycare is also not in Phase 1. Beshear says the state is looking at "hopefully a June solution" for daycare.