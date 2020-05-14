Gov. Beshear announces 199 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 199 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, raising the state's total to 7,225. He also announced 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state. That raises the death toll in Kentucky to 328.

One of the lowest number of deaths to report today; 82 year old and 95 year old. Both from nursing homes or long term care facilities. pic.twitter.com/PuTYWrGGhF — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 14, 2020

Governor Beshear began his briefing reviewing the 10 rules of being ‘Healthy at Work,’ stressing the importance of closing common spaces (for instance, waiting rooms,) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beshear: This shows just how quickly the virus can spread when you get together with others in common areas. pic.twitter.com/MYH2Qcqwvb — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) May 14, 2020

He also touched on the importance of wearing masks in preventing the spread of the virus and moving toward reopening the state’s economy. Beshear says he heard of one community where people were made fun of for wearing masks or pressured not to. He says every health expert nationwide recommends it.

The Governor then moved to Census 2020 and says Kentucky is now in 13th place across the country in completing the survey.

The Governor says the state is moving up the date when up to 10 people can get together, especially as Memorial Day approaches. The date was originally scheduled for May 25 but has now moved to May 22. Gatherings are recommended to be held outside wherever possible. Food and cooking ware are recommended to be kept within individual groups, so buffets or pot lucks are not a good idea. The Governor also recommends that elderly people or other vulnerable populations are asked to reconsider participating in a 10 person or less gathering.

You can find guidelines on holding gatherings here.

The travel ban in the state is also set to expire on May 22.

Beshear then announced that the state will receive $47.3 million dollars in CARES funding. $30 million will go to K-12 instruction in the state. The rest of the funds will be administered by the Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman then took the podium to discuss the Team Kentucky fund. Applications for assistance for those who experienced the loss of employment or a reduction of income of 50% or more due to COVID-19 will go live at 8 a.m. Friday. More information can be found at teamkyund.ky.gov.

Assistance will be provided in the form of vouchers for rent, mortgage, electricity, gas, water, food, and groceries Assistance is limited to up to $1,000 per household Funds will be distributed through Community Action Kentucky, who has offices in every county.

Currently, there is over $3 million in the fund to help people across the state. You can still give at http://donate.ky.gov.

Governor Beshear says 88% of unemployment claims have been completely processed.

During the Q&A portion of the briefing, Governor Beshear was asked about moving up the date to allow gatherings and letting travel ban expire. Beshear responded, "I've got to live in the real world just like everybody else. My job is to try to get the best results." The governor added he does see "very positive signs" in data about the general public.