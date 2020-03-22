Beshear orders non-essential retail businesses to close; total COVID-19 cases passes 100

Governor Beshear held his daily news conference to update Kentuckians on the COVID-19 situation across the state.

Governor Beshear said there are now 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear also said two new labs are now doing COVID-19 testing, including UK.

Though it’s getting more difficult to track the cases because of more labs being able to test, some of the new cases are in Fayette, Jefferson, Christian, Henderson, and Hardin counties.

The governor says about 2,000 tests have been administered across the state. He said the average age of positive COVID-19 cases is around 53.

Gov. Beshear said social distancing is now the norm, but it won’t be forever. He said we need to take aggressive steps, be diligent and be resilient.

To that end, the governor said he is closing non-essential retail businesses as of 8 p.m. Monday. The order does not include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, etc.

Liquor stores are excluded from the shutdown, meaning here in the bourbon capital of the world they are considered “essential” ����‍♂️ — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 22, 2020

It does include businesses like clothing stores, jewelry stores, shoe stores, auto dealers, etc. The governor said those non-essential retail businesses can still do curbside pickup, phone/online orders and delivery.

Beshear says starting tomorrow the state is mandating medical facilities to cease elective procedures. Previously was a recommendation. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 22, 2020

The governor also said there is a Lewis County pastor refusing to end in-person church services. He says this is undermining the sacrifice other churches are making. He’s encouraging everyone to be a positive part of #TeamKentucky.

Gov. Beshear starts each news conference the same saying we will get through this together. He calls this “the challenge of our generation.” — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) March 22, 2020

During the Sunday update, Gov. Beshear corrected a number he gave on Friday. He now said unemployment applications this week are 30 times what they were this time last year.

Gov. Beshear also reassured Kentuckians that no matter what restrictions are put in place, people will always be able to go to the grocery store, so do not hoard food.

Beshear reiterates he’s confident in the supply of the food chain, but says, “We are our own worst enemy.” Says many people are just buying too much at the grocery store. Shop for a week or less, not more. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) March 22, 2020

Beshear also said the state COVID-19 hotline is getting about 2,400 calls a day. That number is 1-800-722-5725.

You can also go to the state COVID-19 website.