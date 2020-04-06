Gorton calls for local businesses to help with PPE shortage, reports city's 7th COVID-19 death

Another COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Lexington. That brings the total for the city to seven.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced the death during a Monday morning press conference with Ray Daniels, chair of the Commerce Lexington Executive Board.

The mayor and Daniels issued a call to action to local businesses for help in addressing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says she’s been meeting with healthcare providers on a weekly basis and nearly all of them are in need of personal protective equipment such as mask, gloves, and protective suits.

She mentioned local hospitals also need more ventilators too as more people contract COVID-19. Gorton is asking businesses to either make these items or donate supplies supplies they may have.

“Our health care workers are among the heroes of this crisis," Mayor Gorton said. "They deserve to be protected as they go about their daily work.”

Lexington Health Commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh says it’s difficult to estimate how much health care providers are going through these supplies on a daily basis. But he mentioned that Over 280,000 surgical masks, over 70,000 n95 respirators, and more than 2,000 boxes of gloves have been distributed to health care providers throughout the state so far.

For those who can help out, Mayor Gorton says you can either call 311 or the mayors office.