Mayor Gorton unveils plan for next year's budget

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton unveiled her budget plan Tuesday morning.

[Click here to read the budget plan]

The city is looking at a $40 million shortfall in next year's budget. The mayor said during her budget address that there was also a loss of $9 million under the current budget.

The mayor said the budget presented was that "no one is happy with."

Mayor Gorton said the $372,643,779 budget for fiscal year 2021 is designed to balance in the face of the downturn caused by COVID-19. She said the budget focuses on nuts and bolts of government such as public safety, garbage pickup, sewers, roads.

The mayor said there will be $7.5 million in internal reductions including personnel savings. Gorton said the city will also not be funding 47 vacant permanent positions, but the mayor said there wouldn't be any lay-offs of permanent employees.

Other items announced in the mayor's budget include:

• Internal Reductions – $12.6 million scattered throughout government - not across-

the-board percentage cut

• External Agency Reductions – $6 million, including Extended Social Resource grants to social service agencies

• Affordable Housing Reduction – $1.8 million

• Public safety – 57% of General Fund budget, same as last year

• LexArts – Suspend direct funding. Issue a challenge grant. The city will provide a grant of up to $200,000 to match funds raised by LexArts, dollar-for-dollar, after July 1.

• Economic Development - RFP to fund economic development partners including Commerce Lexington, the Downtown Lexington Partnership, the World Trade Center and the Urban League. Overall reduction of $358,000. Maintaining Workforce Development funds.

• Use of one-time money to balance budget, including $13.6 million from Rainy Day Fund, the first time it has been used since it was established in the 90s.

• Debt service for $7.6 million bond – the smallest bond in 10 years. Includes $5 million for paving, $1.7 million to replace police vehicles, $343,000 for fire turnout gear.