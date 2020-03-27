Mayor Gorton reveals city firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Linda Gorton held a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to provide an update on issues related to COVID-19.

During the briefing, Mayor Linda Gorton revealed a member of the Lexington Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the mayor, the infection was not a result of occupational exposure. That member is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Mayor Gorton also announced the activation of Lexington's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in order to address medical supply needs and requests for assistance. Residents can reach the EOC at 311, or by calling 425-2255.

Mayor Gorton also expressed concern with too many people congregating at parks. "Natural" areas, such as McConnell Springs and Raven Run are closing tonight. Golf courses are closing, too. High impact sports areas, including basketball courts and skate parks have already closed. Other areas of parks will remain open for runners, walkers, and cyclists, as long as they maintain social distancing practices.

Waste management in the city was also addressed at the briefing. Currently, city waste is not picking up the gray bins that would normally contain yard waste, in order to maintain regular pickups of garbage and recycling. For now, Lexingtonians who need to dispose of yard waste can bring it to the Haley Pike Landfill. Limits on dropoffs will be waived indefinitely.

During the briefing Doctor Kraig Humbaugh, with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department spoke about test kit availability in the city. He says while test kits are becoming more available, the supply is still not optimal. He stressed that people who are sick but can manage their own symptoms should stay home, so tests can be reserved for people in hospitals.