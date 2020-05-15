Mayor plans ways to help Lexington restaurants as they reopen

Mayor Linda Gorton stepped up to a podium in Lexington’s Beaumont Centre on Friday afternoon to talk about reopening restaurants, and what steps restaurants need to take to maintain safety for servers and customers.

The Mayor began the press conference praising the culinary environment of the city, and said restaurants will reopen on May 22. She says she is working with restaurants to find ways they can expand seating on sidewalks and parking lots.

Citing Governor Andy Beshear, she talked about how restaurants will have to maintain 33% capacity.

Mayor Gorton says the city will need to suspend some codes and red tape in order to allow restaurants and other retail stores to expand outdoors.

“Our City has one of the most exciting culinary scenes in the country, and I think we’re all anxious for our restaurants to reopen,” Gorton said. “At the same time, we want everyone to be safe, including those who work in restaurants, and those who want to eat there.”

Restaurants will need to clearly define their feeding boundaries and will need to leave enough space for traffic to get by.

“We’ve got a lot of restaurants interested in moving seating outdoors,” Gorton said. “We still have details to figure out on this, but we wanted to let restaurants know we’re working on it so they can make preparations.” It will be necessary to suspend code, permit and fee requirements to allow restaurants and retail to expand their business footprint outdoors, initially for a three-week period with an opportunity to extend that if needed.

Masks will also be in full effect for customers and restaurants, outside of the actual eating itself.

She also spoke about expanding eating areas to outdoor areas.

The owner of J. Render's stepped up to the podium to express her enthusiasm for restaurants reopening.

J Render’s owner says she’s excited for the opportunity, and knows this will help restaurant owners downtown and those who are landlocked. pic.twitter.com/U6g7mLmxWT — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) May 15, 2020

10th District Representative Amanda Mayes Bledsoe also took the podium to talk about the safety measures restaurants will take to reopen and expand their eating areas.

Mary Quinn Raimer, President of VisitLex, was also called to the podium to talk about the importance of Lexington restaurants to the state and city’s economy.

Mayor Gorton also congratulated Lexingtonians for their work on flattening the curve, making the reopening of restaurants possible.

