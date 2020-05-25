WATCH LIVE: Memorial Service being held for former Kentucky First Lady Phyllis George

KET will be broadcasting the memorial service for former Kentucky first lady PhylLis George starting at 3 p.m.

George died May 14 of complications from a rare blood disorder. She was one of the first women to have a prominent role in televised sports when she was hired by CBS Sports in the 1970s.

George married John Y. Brown Jr. in 1979, and served as Kentucky's fist lady after Brown's successful run for governor later that year.

