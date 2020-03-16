Beshear confirms first COVID-19 death in Kentucky; restaurants will be ordered to close to in-person traffic

Governor Andy Beshear gave another update Monday morning on the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear says we have lost the 66-year-old man Bourbon County who was being treated for the virus. The governor says the man did have some other issues going on but did not elaborate.

"There were numerous factors that led to this point, the coronavirus was only a factor," Gov. Beshear said. "But what it means is that it's very important that we all do our patriotic duty as we move forward to model the type of behavior that we need."

The governor says he will issue an order closing restaurants and bars to in-person traffic. Drive-thru and takeout service can continue. The governor did say restaurants cannot allow large lines or crowds when dealing with carryout orders.

Gov. Beshear says he is also closing the State Capitol to all but essential personnel. The governor said the state's transportation secretary, Jim Gray, is now in self-isolation and said to feel okay.

We're told a second state employee is also self-isolating.

Beshear says there are currently 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.

Gov. Beshear says they are hoping to have widespread testing for coronavirus in the near future. He says they will be ready the moment it is available.