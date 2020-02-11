WATCH LIVE: Sweet 16 Draw Show

For basketball-crazy fans in Kentucky, it’s one of the biggest days of the year as the pairings are announced for the Whitaker Bank Boys Sweet 16 & the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16!

Those pairings will be unveiled Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET when the annual Sweet 16® Draw Show is televised by The CW Lexington with hosts Dave Baker, Brian Milam and Gary Ball.

The Sweet 16® Draw Show will also be streamed live online here at WKYT.com and KHSAA.tv.

The 59th Girls’ Sweet 16® will be held March 11-15 with the 103rd installment of the boys’ basketball state tournament taking place the following week (March 18-22). Both tournaments will be played at Rupp Arena for the second year, with ticket information available at KHSAA.org.

