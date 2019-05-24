WATCH: Lil Nas X gifts Maserati to Billy Ray Cyrus following 'Old Town Road' success

An unlikely musical duo's music video has now received 65 million views in one week, and the rapper has decided to gift the Kentucky country music star a Maserati as a surprise.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" official movie featuring country music singer and Kentucky native Billy Ray Cyrus has become a massive viral video hit on YouTube.

The original song hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 13, and the remix featuring Cyrus has held the top spot for the last six weeks.

Cyrus was surprised with the surprise gift when the rapper greeted him at his home.