WATCH: Woman arrested after video shows child severely hit

An Arkansas woman is behind bars after police say she was caught on video hitting a small child.

Alazai Gardner (Photo: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)

West Memphis police say officers received a video of Alazia Gardner, 21, striking the child. The video shows the child was hit so hard he fell on the floor.

Gardner was charged with second-degree battery, and the child was checked by medical personnel and social services.

Gardner was placed in the Crittenden County Detention Facility where she is being held on a $35,000 bond.