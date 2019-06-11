WATCH: Police video shows punch thrown by Ohio officer

Police in Ohio's capital city have released video footage showing an officer punching a man who refused to comply with instructions to stay back from an investigation scene.

Video shows Columbus police officer punching a suspect; suspect was charged with disorderly conduct (CNN Newsource)

The footage was collected as Columbus police investigated reports of shots fired on the city's south side. The 49-minute video is a compilation of video footage from three officers' body cameras and two cruisers' cameras.

During the investigation, a man argued with police after an officer stopped a woman with two children crossing the street toward the house being investigated.

As the man exchanges words with one officer, a second officer holding a shotgun approaches and pushes the man back. A moment later, the second officer punches the man.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Chantay Boxill (shan-TAY' BOX-ihl) says the incident is under investigation.