WATCH: South Carolina K-9 bites suspect in head following chase

A South Carolina sheriff's office has released video of one of its K-9s biting a suspect following a foot chase in April.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a scene in an effort to capture Kevin Leroy Scott white, who was wanted out of Florida.

Deputies say they saw White get off a moped and run away. The K-9 unit worked to track him down underneath a dishwasher unit at a mobile home park.

White was bitten in the face, and he screamed in pain when it happened. He was taken to a hospital and was released to jail a day later.

White's booking photo showed evidence of bite marks on his face.

Video of the incident begins at the 2:41 mark.