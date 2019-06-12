WATCH: South Carolina K-9 bites suspect in head following chase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WKYT) - A South Carolina sheriff's office has released video of one of its K-9s biting a suspect following a foot chase in April.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a scene in an effort to capture Kevin Leroy Scott white, who was wanted out of Florida.
Deputies say they saw White get off a moped and run away. The K-9 unit worked to track him down underneath a dishwasher unit at a mobile home park.
White was bitten in the face, and he screamed in pain when it happened. He was taken to a hospital and was released to jail a day later.
White's booking photo showed evidence of bite marks on his face.
Video of the incident begins at the 2:41 mark.