WATCH: Video shows Lincoln County explosion from cockpit of airplane

New video obtained by WKYT shows a new view of the massive Lincoln County explosion that killed one.

The plane was flying 36,000 feet in the air during the early Thursday morning hours when the explosion happened.

The explosion and fire happened early Thursday morning near Indian Camp Road, between Junction City and Hustonville.

58-year-old Lisa Derringer was killed. Six others were hurt. Five homes were destroyed. Five others were heavily damaged.

The NTSB is leading the investigation. Emergency managers believe ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion. The pipeline is the Texas Eastern Transmission, which is owned and operated by Enbridge. The pipeline stretches more than 9,000 miles ranging from the Mexican border in Texas to New York City.