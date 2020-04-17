WEDCO changing how it considers COVID-19 cases recovered

WEDCO District Health Department received its first confirmed case of COVID- 19 on March sixth in Harrison County.

(WKYT)

Director Dr. Crystal Miller says the CDC guidelines were different then.

"When we received our first case on March 6 in Harrison County, the CDC guidance required us to have a two negative tests, 24 hours a part before we release them," she said.

Now, the requirements are changing because of a spike in cases.

"Recently, we’ve had several of our positive cases retest positive and that’s given us some more insight."

Miller explained the different procedure.

“Now more than ever, local health departments are leading the efforts in COVID-19 and we want to make sure that we are transparent," she said.

A patient has to meet the CDC's 14 day requirement, show no symptoms for seven days and go three days without a fever, with no assistance from medicine, like Advil. After that point, the person will be retested.

They’re only considered recovered if it comes back negative.

"When you see that we have people recovered, you can find comfort in the fact that we have implemented a testing procedure and we have received a negative test before they are officially released from our care," Miller said.

She said WEDCO is partnering with local hospitals to ensure every patient who tested positive can be retested.