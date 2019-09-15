Wildcats fans show up in style to game against Florida

Despite a heartbreaking loss to Florida, Kentucky fans were able to 'smoke' the Gators in another way.

Fans filled the stadium as the players fought it out on the field under a full moon. It was a hard-fought game with Kentucky leading in the fourth quarter, but it just didn't turn out to be the Wildcats' weekend.

"They played a great game. Just a few missteps," said UK fan Taylor Decorrevont.

For the fans, win or lose, they were still able to literally smoke the gators. Outside Gate One at Kroger Field, Kentucky fans smoked an alligator starting at 8 a.m..

"I called a friend of mine whose family's from Louisiana. So we got the gator Friday of last week," said Andrew Spurr, the UK fan who prepared the gator for his tailgating group.

"I'm very upset. I don't know if it was bad play calls, if it was terrible defense. Terrible calls by the refs for sure," said Kentucky fan Ian Troutman.

Kentucky hasn't defeated Florida at home since 1986.