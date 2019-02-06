WKYT Conversations with Victor Puente and Andrea Walker - Ep. 11 - Lauren Minor

For this episode of WKYT Conversations, Victor and Andrea sat down with WKYT weekend morning anchor and reporter Lauren Minor.

Minor co-anchors the weekend morning newscasts with Puente, and she lives in northern Kentucky where she attended college. She has also worked in Terre Haute, Indiana.

They talk about how Lauren got her start in the industry as well as what it’s like being a mom to new twins.

Victor and Andrea interview a variety of WKYT personalities and people behind the scenes to give you an inside look at the people who work to bring you the news on a daily basis.

