WKYT Conversations with Victor Puente and Andrea Walker - Ep. 14 - Kristen Kennedy

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 9:56 AM, Feb 28, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For this episode of WKYT Conversations, Victor and Andrea sat down with WKYT anchor and reporter Kristen Kennedy.

Kennedy talks about what got her into the news business and what led her to Lexington. She also shares the story about how her husband, WKYT Sports' Lee K. Howard, joined her at the television station.

Victor and Andrea interview a variety of WKYT personalities and people behind the scenes to give you an inside look at the people who work to bring you the news on a daily basis.

Be sure to subscribe to WKYT on iTunes or Google Podcasts.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus