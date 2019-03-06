WKYT Conversations with Victor Puente and Andrea Walker - Ep. 15 - Sam Dick Pt. 1

On the latest episode of WKYT Conversations, Victor and Andrea sat down with longtime WKYT evening anchor Sam Dick.

Sam has anchored at WKYT for 32 years (before Andrea was born), and he talked about how he got his start into television.

They also discuss his most recent project, 'Beyond the Bench: On the Road with Kentucky Basketball' where he got exclusive access with Kentucky head coach John Calipari and the Wildcats basketball team.

